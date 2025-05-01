ABC Company is preparing its Statement of Cash Flows using the direct method. The accountant gathered the following information:cash paid to suppliers was \$140,000; sales revenue was \$350,000; Accounts Receivable increased by \$10,000 during the year; depreciation expense was \$15,000; operating expenses totaled \$80,000; Prepaid Expenses decreased by \$8,000 during the year; and a loss on the disposal of plant assets equaled \$6,000. What is the cash flow provided by operating activities?