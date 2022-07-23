In inventory management, understanding how delivery expenses, known as freight costs, are accounted for is crucial. These costs can either be borne by the buyer or the seller, depending on the shipping terms. In a periodic inventory system, delivery expenses are recorded in a special account called Freight In, rather than directly debiting the inventory account. This account accumulates all costs associated with receiving inventory.

One key shipping term to know is FOB Shipping Point (Free On Board Shipping Point). This term indicates that ownership of the goods transfers from the seller to the buyer at the shipping point. Consequently, the buyer is responsible for the shipping costs incurred during transit. For example, if a buyer orders 500 items at \$5 each under FOB shipping point terms, the total inventory cost would be calculated as:

\[\text{Total Inventory Cost} = \text{Quantity} \times \text{Price per Item} = 500 \times 5 = 2500\]

In this scenario, if the shipping cost is \$35, the buyer would record this in the Freight In account, which is an asset account that increases the overall value of inventory. The accounting entries would reflect the purchase and shipping costs as follows:

1. Debit Purchases for \$2,500 (increasing inventory value).

2. Debit Freight In for \$35 (capitalizing the shipping cost as part of inventory).

3. Credit Accounts Payable for \$2,535 (total amount owed to the supplier and shipping service).

This process illustrates the concept of capitalization, where costs are added to the balance sheet as assets rather than being expensed immediately on the income statement. By capitalizing these costs, the total asset value increases, reflecting the true cost of acquiring inventory.