Motor, Sensory, and Association Areas

with lobes of the brain. We saw that different cognitive processes will be located in different areas. However, sometimes there are differences in cognitive processes across the hemispheres, for example, language tends to be left hemisphere dominant. Most of the areas involved in language processing will be found in the Left Hemisphere and there are very few in the right now. Uhh these, uh, differences between the hemispheres we refer to as lateral ization. And just as an example, we're gonna look at two areas in the brain Broca's area and Vennochi's area. Broca's area is involved in speech production and is found here in the frontal lobe, whereas Veronica's area is part of the temporal lobe and is involved in language comprehension. And these black lines are actually trying to indicate that these two areas air intimately connected. Aziz, I'm sure you can imagine the production of speech and the ability to understand what's being spoken to you are going to be linked processes. However, the take away I want you, uh, to get here is just that different functions are localized to different specialized areas of the brain and that there is not always going to be balance between the right and left hemispheres. However, I will dispel the whole right left hemisphere nonsense that you find in pop science right now. That's all garbage. Don't listen to any of that. Just know that there are differences in the cognitive processes between the hemispheres. However, they're not nearly as pronounced as pop science will have you believe. Now, another way to look at the cerebral cortex is to divide it between sensory motor and association areas. Essentially, in this model, we think of sensory areas as receiving process and processing sensory information. These will be areas like the visual auditory and somatic sensory cortex is that's the plural of cortex and you will find them in and around thes regions of the brain here in pink. Now, the motor areas process voluntary motor movements and these air going thio be processed in the primary motor cortex, which, you can see has been highlighted in green for us right here, and notice that it's parallel to the primary somatic sensory cortex right here in dark pink. And hopefully it comes as no surprise that the area that receives information from the body would need to be intimately connected with the area that sends signals back to the body for movements now basically, the rest of the brain. That is not, You know, a sensory area or motor motor area is considered an association area, and these association areas are basically there to extract meaning from the sensory information we receive. Uh, to some of you, this might come as no surprise to others. This will be kind of a ground breaking idea, but what you perceive as the world is not rial. It's just a construct in your brain, so things you are seeing you're not really seeing your brain is interpreting the signals from photons bouncing off of it to construct a new image of it. So essentially these association areas are there to take what comes from the sensory areas and make sense of it and generate your reality. Now with that, let's flip the page

