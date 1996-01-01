45. Nervous System
Central and Peripheral Nervous System Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which division of the nervous system prepares the body for stressful and energetic activities like 'fight or flight'?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ability of the brain to change and adapt as a result of experience is known as:
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following cerebral cortex lobes includes areas involved in hearing, language, and higher level visual processing?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following is involved in the perception of pain during the withdrawal reflex?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The withdrawal reflex pulls your hand away when you prick your finger on a sharp object. All of the following statements are true regarding withdrawal reflex except
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the primary neurotransmitter used in the sympathetic nervous system?