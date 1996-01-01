Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

One feature that amphibians and humans have in common is a. the number of heart chambers. b. a complete separation of circuits for circulation. c. the number of circuits for circulation. d. a low blood pressure in the systemic circuit.

Similar Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.