40. Circulatory System
Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which type of epithelial tissue would you suppose covers the gills of axolotls?
Multiple Choice
Why do larger animals, such as a bullfrog, require a circulatory system, while animals such as a planarian do not?
Multiple Choice
In which animal does the circulatory system include a heart and a system of closed vessels?
Multiple Choice
In a fish, blood circulates through __________, whereas in a mammal, it circulates through __________.
Multiple Choice
What is unique about blood in pulmonary arteries compared with blood in other arteries?
Multiple Choice
What would you expect to see in an individual with low levels of blood protein in the capillaries?
Multiple Choice
A patient with which of the following conditions would probably benefit by injections of purified stem cells?
Multiple Choice
The primary sealant(s) that plug(s) leaks in damaged blood vessels is/are __________.
Multiple Choice
An individual suffering from __________ has irregularly shaped erythrocytes and may suffer from severe pain and organ swelling.
Textbook Question
Which of the following respiratory systems is not closely associated with a blood supply? a. the lungs of a vertebrate b. the gills of a fish c. the tracheal system of an insect d. the skin of an earthworm
Textbook Question
Use the following diagram to review the flow of blood through a human cardiovascular system. Label the indicated parts, highlight the vessels that carry oxygen-rich blood, and then trace the flow of blood by numbering the circles from 1 to 10, starting with 1 in the right ventricle. (When two locations are equivalent in the pathway, such as right and left lung capillaries or capillaries of top and lower portion of the body, assign them the same number.)
Textbook Question
Blood returning to the mammalian heart in a pulmonary vein drains first into the a. left atrium. b. right atrium. c. left ventricle. d. right ventricle.
Textbook Question
Which of the following body systems facilitates (but doesn't regulate) the functions of the other systems? respiratory system endocrine system digestive system circulatory system
Textbook Question
Which of the following is the main difference between your cardiovascular system and that of a fish? a. Your heart has two chambers; a fish heart has four. b. Your circulation has two circuits; fish circulation has one. c. Your heart chambers are called atria and ventricles. d. Yours is a closed system; the fish's is an open system.
Textbook Question
One feature that amphibians and humans have in common is a. the number of heart chambers. b. a complete separation of circuits for circulation. c. the number of circuits for circulation. d. a low blood pressure in the systemic circuit.
Textbook Question
If a molecule of CO2 released into the blood in your left toe is exhaled from your nose, it must pass through all of the following except a. the pulmonary vein. b. the trachea. c. the right atrium. d. the right ventricle.
Textbook Question
In which of the following organisms does oxygen diffuse directly across a respiratory surface to cells, without being carried by the blood? a. a grasshopper b. a whale c. an earthworm d. a mous
Textbook Question
What is the function of the cilia in the trachea and bronchi? a. to sweep air into and out of the lungs b. to increase the surface area for gas exchange c. to dislodge food that may have slipped past the epiglottis d. to sweep mucus with trapped particles up and out of the respiratory tract
Textbook Question
What do the alveoli of mammalian lungs, the gill filaments of fish, and the tracheal tubes of insects have in common? a. use of a circulatory system to transport gases b. respiratory surfaces that are infoldings of the body wall c. countercurrent exchange d. a large, moist surface area for gas exchange
Textbook Question
The diaphragm is a large sheet of muscle that helps move air in and out of your lungs. Breathing is automatically controlled by the brain, but you can choose to hold your breath or breathe deeper. What kind of muscle do you suppose makes up the diaphragm? (Explain your answer.)
Textbook Question
Which of the following is not a true statement about open and closed circulatory systems? a. Both systems have some sort of a heart that pumps a circulatory fluid through the body. b. A frog has an open circulatory system; other vertebrates have closed circulatory systems. c. The blood and interstitial fluid are separate in a closed system but are indistinguishable in an open system. d. Some of the circulation of blood in both systems results from body movements.
Textbook Question
Trace the path of blood starting in a pulmonary vein, through the heart, and around the body, returning to the pulmonary vein. Name, in order, the heart chambers and types of vessels through which the blood passes.
Textbook Question
If blood were supplied to all of the body's capillaries at one time, a. blood pressure would fall dramatically. b. resistance to blood flow would increase. c. blood would move too rapidly through the capillaries. d. the amount of blood returning to the heart would increase.
Textbook Question
Trace the path of an oxygen molecule in its journey from the air to a muscle cell in your arm, naming all the structures involved along the way.
Textbook Question
If a blood clot forms inside a vein in the leg, it may travel through the circulatory system. What is the first capillary bed the clot would reach, where it might block blood flow?
Textbook Question
Explain how the structure of capillaries relates to their function of exchanging substances with the surrounding interstitial fluid. Describe how that exchange occurs.
Textbook Question
Here is a blood sample that has been spun in a centrifuge. List, as completely as you can, the components you would find in the straw-colored fluid at the top of this tube and in the dense red portion at the bottom.
Textbook Question
Physiologists speculate about cardiovascular adaptations in dinosaurs—some of which had necks almost 10 m (33 feet) long. Such animals would have required a systolic pressure of nearly 760 mm Hg to pump blood to the brain when the head was fully raised. Some analyses suggest that dinosaurs' hearts were not powerful enough to generate such pressures, leading to the speculation that long-necked dinosaurs fed close to the ground rather than raising their heads to feed on high foliage. Scientists also debate whether dinosaurs had a 'reptile-like' or 'bird-like' heart. Most modern reptiles have a three-chambered heart with just one ventricle. Birds, which evolved from a lineage of dinosaurs, have a four-chambered heart. Some scientists believe that the circulatory needs of these long-necked dinosaurs provide evidence that dinosaurs must have had a four-chambered heart. Why might they conclude this?
