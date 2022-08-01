hi. In this video, we're going to talk about gas exchange and circulation and look at the anatomy of the respiratory system and the cardiovascular system. Now the job of the respiratory system is to bring in gasses from the environment and specifically to take in 02 to the body. And it's going to Output Waste Co. Two from the body and we'll talk about in a second where these gasses air Coming from now, the circulatory system kind of has a hand in everything. It does a lot of stuff. It's involved in a lot of processes. We're just going to focus on its role in terms of gas exchange here. So while the circulatory system transports oxygen and carbon dioxide, it also transports nutrients from digestion hormones in the endocrine system and blood cells, uh, including white blood cells for the immune system. But we're not gonna focus on any of that. We're just gonna focus on the transport of these gasses. So the circulatory system is going to be responsible for delivering that oxygen to cells which they need for cellular respiration. It's also going to pick up and remove waste carbon dioxide, which is a byproduct of cellular respiration. So these gas is that you are breathing in and exhaling are, uh, needed for cellular respiration and waste from cellular respiration. Pretty incredible to think about what's coming in and out of our lungs as being involved in chemical reactions at the sub cellular level. Now, ventilation is going to be sort of the first step of this larger process of gas exchange gas exchange in circulation. Rather So ventilation is when air moves into, uh, you know, the Oregon of gas exchange like lungs, Uh, with some organisms. And we're not gonna cover this here will cover in a different lesson. They'll actually be taking in water and passing it through their gills. But for our purposes, we're gonna be using the example of taking air into the lungs. So then gas exchange is going to occur, which is when oxygen will diffuse. Uh um, you know, through the lung tissue basically into the bloodstream and carbon dioxide will diffuse out of the bloodstream and into the lungs. And this is of course, all gonna happen, as it says here, the respiratory tissue surface again, that's gonna be our lungs, right? That's our respiratory system. You know we don't have gills. No. Circulation is the transport of those diffused gasses, right? So oxygen is going to be transported to the tissues. Were it'll be used for cellular respiration? Right. It's the final Elektronik sector of the electron transport chain and CO. Two carbon dioxide is going to make its way into the circulatory system and from there to the lungs. And the CO two again is a byproduct of cellular respiration. Specifically, like Allah. Assists in the citric acid cycle, which you're going to be the components that breakdown glucose. So each of the carbons and glucose is going to be turned into a CO two and exhaled. So this is a very complicated process, and it involves two organ systems working in conjunction. We have the circulatory system, which sometimes is called the cardiovascular system, and we have the respiratory system rich. It is sometimes called the respiratory system. Just getting really it only has the one name. Now, the circulatory system and respiratory system are gonna function in conjunction, as you can see right here in this figure, and basically there's going to be two loops of circulation. What we call pulmonary circulation, which is when, uh, blood that needs oxygen. Blood that doesn't have oxygen goes from the heart into the lungs. So here's our heart. These are our lungs. So the de oxygenated blood, as it's called, is gonna go into the lungs. It's gonna pick up oxygen and make its way back into the heart full of oxygen now. So just for reference, when you see diagrams de oxygenated blood is often shown in blue and the oxygenated blood is shown in red. That's these colors represent. So once that oxygenated blood comes back into the heart, it's going to be pumped out into the bodies into the body on Lee One, uh, and in the body's tissues, the oxygen is going to be picked up, and the co two is going to be unloaded into the blood. And then that de oxygenated blood is going to make its way back to the heart. We call this systemic circulation, so pulmonary circulation takes de oxygenated blood to the lungs and brings it back to the heart. Systemic circulation takes oxygenated blood out into the body. Uh, gas is diffused there, and then it brings the D A. D oxygen gin ated blood back to the heart. And, of course, of course, I keep emphasizing this point. Those gasses are being used for and byproducts of cellular respiration. With that, let's flip the page.

