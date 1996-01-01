Circulatory and Respiratory Anatomy Practice Problems
Hemoglobin is important in transferring oxygen from the lungs to the tissues in order to sustain muscle functions. However, animals in the Arctic can still do their activities even without hemoglobin. What could be the reason for the hemoglobin independence among these animals?
The exchange of gases during organismic respiration is carried out only by diffusion. Respiratory gases are exchanged between body fluid and an outside medium which may be water or air. The air is a better respiratory medium than water because:
In cockroaches, ______ spiracles are present in the thoracic and abdominal regions,, respectively.
The special extracellular matrix that composes the liquid part of blood is called:
Tiny vessels with walls only one-cell thick with a diameter roughly equivalent to that of an erythrocyte are called:
Identify the correct order of flow of a blood clot that forms inside an arm vein and travels to the lung capillary bed, where it may block blood flow.
Which of the following is the only site of exchange of materials between blood and tissue cells?
Which of the following prevents backflow of blood from the left ventricle to the left atrium?
Which of the following blood vessels delivers deoxygenated blood into the right atrium of the heart?