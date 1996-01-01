General Biology
45. Nervous System
Central and Peripheral Nervous System
Injury localized to the hypothalamus would most likely disrupt a. regulation of body temperature. b. short-term memory. c. executive functions, such as decision making. d. sorting of sensory information.
Similar Solution
