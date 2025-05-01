Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x⁴ + 4x³
f(x) = x⁴ + 4x³
f(x) = x³ - 6x² - 135x
24–34. Curve sketching Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
ƒ(x) = ln( x² + 3) / (x -1)
ƒ(x) = 10x² / (x² + 3)
ƒ(x) = 4cos (π (x-1)) on [0, 2]
{Use of Tech} ƒ(x) = x (x -1)e⁻ˣ
{Use of Tech} A pursuit curve A man stands 1 mi east of a crossroads. At noon, a dog starts walking north from the crossroads at 1 mi/hr (see figure). At the same instant, the man starts walking and at all times walks directly toward the dog at s > 1 mi/hr . The path in the xy-plane followed by the man as he pursues the dog is given by the function y = ƒ(x) = s/2 ((x(ˢ⁺¹)/ˢ) /(s+1) - (x(ˢ⁺¹)/ˢ / s-1)) + s/ s² - 1
Select various values of s > 1 and graph this pursuit curve. Comment on the changes in the curve as s increases. <IMAGE>
{Use of Tech} Elliptic curves The equation y² = x³ - ax + 3, where a is a parameter, defines a well-known family of elliptic curves.
c. By experimentation, determine the approximate value of a (3 < a < 4)at which the graph separates into two curves.
Graphs and Graphing
Graph the curves in Exercises 33–42.
y = 𝓍³ (8―𝓍 )
y = 𝓍√4 ― 𝓍²
In Exercises 49–52, graph each function. Then use the function’s first derivative to explain what you see.
y = 𝓍²/³ + (𝓍―1)²/³
Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
y= (x + 1) / (x - 3)
y = (x2 + 1) / x
𝓍⁴ ― 1
y = ------------------
𝓍²
In Exercises 9–66, graph the function using appropriate methods from the graphing procedures presented just before Example 9, identifying the coordinates of any local extreme points and inflection points. Then find coordinates of absolute extreme points, if any.
y=1-(x+1)^3