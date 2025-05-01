{Use of Tech} A pursuit curve A man stands 1 mi east of a crossroads. At noon, a dog starts walking north from the crossroads at 1 mi/hr (see figure). At the same instant, the man starts walking and at all times walks directly toward the dog at s > 1 mi/hr . The path in the xy-plane followed by the man as he pursues the dog is given by the function y = ƒ(x) = s/2 ((x(ˢ⁺¹)/ˢ) /(s+1) - (x(ˢ⁺¹)/ˢ / s-1)) + s/ s² - 1





Select various values of s > 1 and graph this pursuit curve. Comment on the changes in the curve as s increases. <IMAGE>



