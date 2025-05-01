Each of Exercises 43–48 gives the first derivative of a function y = ƒ(𝓍). (a) At what points, if any, does the graph of ƒ have a local maximum, local minimum, or inflection point? (b) Sketch the general shape of the graph.
y' = 𝓍⁴ ― 2𝓍²
Analyzing Functions from Derivatives
Answer the following questions about the functions whose derivatives are given in Exercises 1–14:
c. At what points, if any, does f assume local maximum or minimum values?
f′(x) = x(x − 1)
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 19–40:
b. Identify the function’s local extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
f(θ) = 3θ² − 4θ³
Identify the inflection points and local maxima and minima of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–8. Identify the open intervals on which the functions are differentiable and the graphs are concave up and concave down.

2. y=x^4/4-2x^2+4
2. y=x^4/4-2x^2+4
4. y=9/14x^(1/3)(x^2-7)
4. y=9/14x^(1/3)(x^2-7)
5. y=x+sin(2x), -2π/3≤x≤2π/3
5. y=x+sin(2x), -2π/3≤x≤2π/3
7. y=sin|x|, -2π≤x≤2π
7. y=sin|x|, -2π≤x≤2π