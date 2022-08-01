Desert and Savanna

desserts tend to be around 30 degrees latitude north and south, basically just outside of that tropical region, and they're usually found in the interior of continents. Now most people tend to think of desserts is just being really hot all the time, when in fact the temperature and deserts is highly variable, both seasonally and daily. In fact, temperatures can vary by as much as 40 F in a given day. Could you imagine going from 80 degrees during the day to 40 degrees at night? I can't even imagine temperature changes like that on a daily basis. Now we also know hopefully from our discussion of the Hadley cell why rainfall is so low in deserts, right? Because of those atmospheric circulations that air, causing all the precipitation to get sucked up by the tropics of it. None is left for those poor desserts, but they're surviving right? In fact, there is lots of life in the desert. Now there's not a ton of vegetation. It tends to be mostly scattered with lots of bare patches of earth. However, there is some doesn't all look like this sea of dunes you see here in this image and most organisms that live in deserts tend to have water conservation adaptations. So, for example, reptiles, which are common to deserts, have scales made of keratin, which creates an impermeable barrier for water and helps prevent water loss from the body, maybe even more famously, or cacti, which have adaptations that allow them to store fluids in their body. And additionally, it should be noted that animals have learned to exploit those storage abilities of Capt. I. So life is ever evolving. Now here we have. This nice global map lets us see the major desserts distributed across the globe. And really, all I want to point out is just you know how you can see that you have that tropical band in the middle and then desert on either side of that, you know, show you over here. So this is tropical region, and then we have desert and more desert up here. Of course, there are exceptions. There's always exceptions, but Justus, a general trend, something to bear in mind. Now Savannah is a bio, Um, that usually occurs around the equator, and it's cool. It's kind of Ah, found is a transition zone between forest and desert or forest and grassland, and that's why it tends to be mostly made up of grasses with some small woody plants. However, it does have some scattered trees, as you can see in this picture here. Of course, you wouldn't call that a forest by any means, but there are some trees now. The savannah well, rather, Savannah's will usually be found around the equator, and their rainfall will be highly seasonal. They have. In fact, they can have dry seasons that can last most of the year, almost the whole year. Because of that, the plants of the Savannah have to be drought tolerant, as it could be really long time before they're going to see any rainfall. Also, because the dry season can last so long. Wildfires air fairly common, which is why most Savannah plants are also fire tolerant. I mean, if you can't regrow from, uh, you know, your average regular run of the mill wildfire, you're not gonna last long here, kid. So with that, let's go ahead and flip the page

