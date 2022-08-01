Terrestrial Biomes and Tropical Rainforest

when we look at terrestrial bios, we're gonna want to consider both the biotic and a biotic factors. And we'll notice that what constitutes of bio is going to be a similarity in those biotic and a biotic factors. Even if bios might be separated by oceans, I mean, for example, Tiger, which you find across North America and across Eurasia, is separated by an ocean, Yet it's still considered all part of one bio. Now, the A biotic factors, we're going to really wanna look at our temperature and moisture. But we're also gonna want to consider sunlight and wind as well. And the reason we're really gonna want to focus on temperature and moisture is that bio moms tend to be adapted to very specific moisture and temperature ranges. Likewise, the average temperature and precipitation, as well as the annual variation in temperature and precipitation, is gonna have a major effect on what life forms we find their You know what species air present when talking about bio MEMS. You also might here, uh, two terms come up that I wanna kind of throw out real quick. One is ecotone, which is basically a transition between bios like a transitional area. And remember, we said bio MEMS, you know, they don't have national boundaries. They they're not just, like, completely isolated areas, they bleed into each other. And so you have transitional zones between bio MEMS. Also, when we talk about the plant community in some bios, we're gonna we might refer to the canopy. The canopy is just the above ground portion of the plant community. I remember there's a lot of action going on under the dirt's where all the roots are. That's where all the fungus is helping those plants survived. When we talk about the canopy, we're talking about just the above ground portion and really, you're mostly gonna hear that when talking about bios that have a lot of vertical growth. Now, here you can see a nice, really nice figure that shows the, uh, you know, the difference basically, in pris annual precipitation and annual average temperature in various vie OEMs. And it gives you a really nice idea, sort of how these bios might transition between each other so you can see, uh, you know, very cold with low rainfall. Here is tundra and kind of on the opposite end with a lot of year round warmth and rainfall. We have tropical rainforests and we're gonna talk about both of these by OEMs. Actually, we're gonna talk about tropical rainforest right now. Spoiler alert. So tropical rainforest is going to be located in the equatorial region, sometimes called the tropics. Wonder why you can see that band cross here? Oh, jeez. I cut off Madagascar. I can't cut off Madagascar. There we go. So this band is right around the equator. And in these tropical rainforests, we're going Thio have lots of moisture and warm temperatures year round. There's gonna be really, like, very little seasonal variation in temperature in these regions with some variation precipitation, but they're still going to be receiving precipitation year round. Regardless, Now the plants in these communities are going to be vertically layered. Hence, theater term canopy. They're going thio, you know, have a a variety of strategies to fight for light. Let's let's say, because the plant growth is so vertically stacked, you know, everyone is trying to use every little bit of light they possibly can, so there's very intense competition for light. Now the trees in these forests are going to be what we call broadleaf. And, uh, that basically just means they're angiosperms that have broad, flat leaves, and they're also going to produce seeds surrounded by fruit. Now we also call these evergreen forests because, well, since there's little to no seasonal variation there green all year round. And what you really need to know about the tropical rain forests of the world is that they are so rich in species diversity. They're also incredibly productive areas. I mean, they don't cover, you know, a ton of the earth's surface, but they hold, you know, it's estimated to be like nearly half the species on the planet. Additionally, uh, they're going to be responsible for large, uh, large amounts of productivity, which means drawing a lot of carbon dioxide out of the air. Now with that, let's go ahead and flip the page.

Hide transcripts