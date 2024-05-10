48. Ecology
Introduction to Ecology
48. Ecology
Introduction to Ecology
An ecologist might conduct research to answer which of the following questions?
Multiple Choice
Why are many of the world's deserts located at latitudes between 30°N and 30°S?
Multiple Choice
When people speak of the rain shadow of the California Coast Range, what are they referring to?
Multiple Choice
Wet and dry seasons in tropical deciduous forests are ultimately caused by __________.
Multiple Choice
The warming of the Earth is a(n) __________ effect. People are worried that it will have a(n) __________ effect, perhaps causing the extinction of a number of species.
Multiple Choice
A climograph shows the mean temperature and precipitation values that support different biomes. What information is missing that would help predict what biome should be found in a particular range?
Multiple Choice
Different species that inhabit the same type of biome but occur in widely separated geographic regions often appear similar due to __________.
Multiple Choice
Cattle egrets, originally only found in Africa and southwestern Europe, can now be found in North America because of which of the following?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following choices correctly pairs a terrestrial biome with some of its characteristics?
Multiple Choice
An immature frog (a tadpole) lives in a pond or lake. However, the adult frog possesses special adaptations that permit it to survive in a terrestrial environment. These special adaptations __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following biomes is dominated by gymnosperm or conifer trees (pines, firs, spruces)?
Multiple Choice
Of these biomes, vertical stratification (layers of plants) is most pronounced in the __________.
Multiple Choice
In a rather infamous case of species transplantation, starlings were introduced into North America from Europe in 1890 by an eccentric Shakespeare fan. Though the actual range of starlings was originally in the Eastern Hemisphere, it is clear that North America was part of its __________ range.
Multiple Choice
Temperature, precipitation, sunlight, and wind are the major components of __________
Multiple Choice
Which choice below describes a feature of grassland that explains why its remnants are concentrated in arid regions of North America and central Asia?
Multiple Choice
After nutrient enrichment from sewage contamination, a lake often becomes inhospitable to fish. Why?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of biomes is characterized by relatively simple food webs (low biological diversity)?
Multiple Choice
Communities that exist in the aphotic zone ultimately depend on food manufactured by chemoautotrophic bacteria or __________.
Multiple Choice
In which of the following biomes would you expect decomposers to work most rapidly and efficiently?
Textbook Question
Explain why the northern United States experiences a cold season in winter and a warm season in summer.
Textbook Question
Which of the following areas of study focuses on the exchange of energy, organisms, and materials between ecosystems? a. organismal ecology b. landscape ecology c. ecosystem ecology d. community ecology
Textbook Question
You have seen that Earth's terrestrial biomes reflect regional variations in climate. But what determines these climatic variations? Interpret the following diagrams in reference to how each represents effects on global patterns of temperature, rainfall, and winds. a. Solar radiation and latitude: b. Earth's orbit around the sun: c. Global patterns of air circulation and rainfall:
Textbook Question
Which lake zone would be absent in a very shallow lake? a. benthic zone b. aphotic zone c. pelagic zone d. littoral zone
Textbook Question
Match each description on the left with the correct biome on the right. 2. The most complex and diverse biome 3. Ground permanently frozen 4. Deciduous trees such as hickory and birch 5. Limited to small coastal areas 6. Spruce, fir, pine, and hemlock trees 7. Home of ants, antelopes, and lions 8. North American plains a. chaparral b. savanna c. taiga d. temperate broadleaf forest e. temperate grassland f. tropical rain forest g. arctic tundra
Textbook Question
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates how various factors influence local climate.
Textbook Question
Which of the following is characteristic of most terrestrial biomes? a. a distribution predicted almost entirely by rock and soil patterns b. clear boundaries between adjacent biomes c. vegetation demonstrating vertical layering d. cold winter months
Textbook Question
Which of the following groups is (are) absolutely essential to the functioning of an ecosystem? a. producers b. producers and herbivores c. producers, herbivores, and carnivores d. producers and decomposers
Textbook Question
Areas of low solar irradiation are . a. closer to the equator than to the poles; b. closer to the poles than the equator; c. at high altitudes; d. close to large bodies of water; e. more than one of the above is correct
Textbook Question
The oceans affect the biosphere by (A)absorbing a substantial amount of the biosphere's oxygen. (B)regulating the pH of freshwater biomes and terrestrial groundwater. (C)decreasing winter temperatures of coastal terrestrial biomes. (D)removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
Textbook Question
The oceans affect the biosphere in all of the following ways except a. producing a substantial amount of the biosphere's oxygen. b. removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. c. moderating the climate of terrestrial biomes. d. regulating the pH of freshwater biomes and terrestrial groundwater.
Textbook Question
The solar equator, the region of Earth where the sun is directly overhead, moves from 23.5°N to 23.5°S latitudes and back over the course of a year. Why? a. Earth wobbles on its axis during the year; b. The position of the poles changes by this amount annually; c. Earth's axis is 23.5° from perpendicular to the rays of the sun; d. Earth moves 23.5° toward the sun in summer and 23.5° away from the sun in winter; e. Ocean currents carry heat from the tropical ocean north in summer and south in winter
Textbook Question
Which statement about dispersal is true? (A)Dispersal is not a component of the life cycles of most plants and animals. (B)Dispersal occurs only on an evolutionary time scale. (C)Colonization of devastated areas after floods or volcanic eruptions depends on dispersal. (D)The ability to disperse does not affect the geographic distribution of a species.
Textbook Question
Which statement about dispersal is false? a. Dispersal is a common component of the life cycles of plants and animals. b. Colonization of devastated areas after floods or volcanic eruptions depends on dispersal. c. Dispersal occurs only on an evolutionary time scale. d. The ability to disperse can expand the geographic distribution of a species.
Textbook Question
Which of the following biomes is most common on Earth's land surface? a. chaparral; b. desert; c. temperate forest; d. tundra; e. boreal forest
Textbook Question
When climbing a mountain, we can observe transitions in biological communities that are analogous to the changes a. in biomes at different latitudes. b. in different depths in the ocean. c. in a community through different seasons. d. in an ecosystem as it evolves over time.
Textbook Question
Tundra is found . a. where average temperatures are low and growing seasons are short; b. near the poles; c. at high altitudes; d. A and B are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
Textbook Question
Suppose that the number of bird species is determined mainly by the number of vertical strata found in the environment. If so, in which of the following biomes would you find the greatest number of bird species? a. tropical rain forest b. savanna c. desert d. temperate broadleaf forest
Textbook Question
The open ocean and tropical rain forests contribute the most to Earth's net primary production because a. both have high rates of net primary production. b. both cover huge surface areas of Earth. c. nutrients cycle fastest in these two ecosystems. d. the ocean covers a huge surface area and the tropical rain forest has a high rate of production.
Textbook Question
Which statement best describes the desert biome? a. It is found wherever temperatures are high; b. It contains a larger amount of biomass per unit area than any other biome; c. Its dominant vegetation is adapted to conserve water; d. Most are located at the equator; e. It is not suitable for human habitation
Textbook Question
Which of the following biomes has a structure made up primarily of the mineral deposits secreted by its dominant organisms? a. coral reefs; b. freshwater lakes; c. rivers; d. estuaries; e. oceans
Textbook Question
Changes in the seasons are caused by a. the tilt of Earth's axis toward or away from the sun. b. annual cycles of temperature and rainfall. c. variation in the distance between Earth and the sun. d. an annual cycle in the sun's energy output.
Textbook Question
In an ecosystem, how is the flow of energy similar to that of matter, and how is it different?
Textbook Question
What makes the Gobi Desert of Asia a desert? a. The growing season there is very short. b. It is hot. c. Temperatures vary little from summer to winter. d. It is dry.
Textbook Question
Which of the following sea creatures might be described as a pelagic animal of the aphotic zone? a. a coral reef fish b. an intertidal snail c. a deep-sea squid d. a harbor seal
Textbook Question
Why do the tropics and the windward side of mountains receive more rainfall than areas around latitudes 30° north and south and the leeward side of mountains? a. Rising warm, moist air cools and drops its moisture as rain. b. Descending air condenses, creating clouds and rain. c. There is more solar radiation in the tropics and on the windward side of mountains. d. Earth's rotation creates seasonal differences in rainfall.
Textbook Question
Phytoplankton are the major photosynthesizers in a. the benthic realm of the ocean. b. the ocean photic zone. c. the intertidal zone. d. the aphotic zone of a lake.
Textbook Question
An ecologist monitoring the number of gorillas in a wildlife refuge over a five-year period is studying ecology at which level? a. organism b. population c. community d. ecosystem
Textbook Question
Tropical rain forests are the most diverse biomes. What factors contribute to this diversity?
Textbook Question
What biome do you live in? Describe your climate and the factors that have produced that climate. What plants and animals are typical of this biome? If you live in an urban or agricultural area, how have human interventions changed the natural biome?
Textbook Question
The red lionfish, Pterois volitans, has beautiful red stripes, streaming fins, and a fearless disposition, and it is deadly. Native to the Pacific Ocean, the red lionfish was first discovered on coral reefs in the Bahamas in 1985. The species has spread to over 3 million square kilometers of the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Lionfish have a voracious appetite for native fish, are armed with venomous spines, and have no natural predators in their new range. Volunteer conservation organizations have hosted 'lionfish derbies' and lionfish cookouts to promote the capture of thousands of lionfish from reefs in Florida and the Bahamas. Conservationists are also trying to promote a fishery for these small but tasty fish. Give one reason that it would be easy to promote the consumption of lionfish. Describe one possible challenge to this effort.
Textbook Question
In the climograph below, biomes are plotted by their range of annual mean temperature and annual mean precipitation. Identify the following biomes: arctic tundra, coniferous forest, desert, grassland, temperate forest, and tropical forest. Explain why there are areas in which biomes overlap on this graph.
