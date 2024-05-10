Skip to main content
48. Ecology
Introduction to Ecology

Textbook Question
The solar equator, the region of Earth where the sun is directly overhead, moves from 23.5°N to 23.5°S latitudes and back over the course of a year. Why? a. Earth wobbles on its axis during the year; b. The position of the poles changes by this amount annually; c. Earth's axis is 23.5° from perpendicular to the rays of the sun; d. Earth moves 23.5° toward the sun in summer and 23.5° away from the sun in winter; e. Ocean currents carry heat from the tropical ocean north in summer and south in winter
1335
views
Textbook Question
The red lionfish, Pterois volitans, has beautiful red stripes, streaming fins, and a fearless disposition, and it is deadly. Native to the Pacific Ocean, the red lionfish was first discovered on coral reefs in the Bahamas in 1985. The species has spread to over 3 million square kilometers of the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Lionfish have a voracious appetite for native fish, are armed with venomous spines, and have no natural predators in their new range. Volunteer conservation organizations have hosted 'lionfish derbies' and lionfish cookouts to promote the capture of thousands of lionfish from reefs in Florida and the Bahamas. Conservationists are also trying to promote a fishery for these small but tasty fish. Give one reason that it would be easy to promote the consumption of lionfish. Describe one possible challenge to this effort.
351
views
