Introduction to Ecology

The red lionfish, Pterois volitans, has beautiful red stripes, streaming fins, and a fearless disposition, and it is deadly. Native to the Pacific Ocean, the red lionfish was first discovered on coral reefs in the Bahamas in 1985. The species has spread to over 3 million square kilometers of the western Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Lionfish have a voracious appetite for native fish, are armed with venomous spines, and have no natural predators in their new range. Volunteer conservation organizations have hosted 'lionfish derbies' and lionfish cookouts to promote the capture of thousands of lionfish from reefs in Florida and the Bahamas. Conservationists are also trying to promote a fishery for these small but tasty fish. Give one reason that it would be easy to promote the consumption of lionfish. Describe one possible challenge to this effort.