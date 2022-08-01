Aquatic Biomes

aquatic bios include both freshwater and marine bio MEMS and will be characterized by solidity and light penetration. Unlike terrestrial bios, where we were mostly looking at temperature and precipitation now solemnity, you can just think of as saltiness of the water. However, technically, salinity is a measure of dissolved salutes in a solution. And really, what you need to know is that this is gonna have a profound effect on us. Moses and water balance in organisms. Now the water depth is going to affect the availability of light. It's also gonna have an effect on pressure and temperature. But we're going to focus on light right now, so the upper regions of a body of water are considered part of the photo zone. This is basically the depth of water that receives enough light to carry out photosynthesis. As you can see in this chart right here, the photo zone is not very deep at all. It's our rather compared to the other zones. It's pretty shallow. The a photo zone is going to be the portion of water below the photo zone, and it's going to receive little or no sunlight and the deep, deep depths of the A photo zone are called the abyssal zone, which is basically the deep depths of the ocean that don't ever see the light of day. There's no light there ever. They're in perpetual darkness, and this actually will have a really interesting effect on the organisms that live there now. In addition to depth affecting the penetration of light, the cloudiness of a fluid can also have an effect. Now we call this CLOUDINESS in a technical sense. Turbidity. It's basically just a fluid being cloudy. Do do suspended particles. Now I'm gonna jump out of the way here. You can see two, two bodies of water converging, and there's a line between them, right? So here's one body right here and here's body number two. Over here, you can see the literal line of convergence because of how turbid this water is right. It's just a ton of suspended particles in there, giving it that color. But turbidity is also going to diminish the ability of light to penetrate. Now, Cem, or definitions about you know, regions in thes aquatic biomass will sometimes use the term littoral zone, which is basically the area of a body of water that still close enough to the short that sunlight will penetrate through to the bottom. So, you know, in our image here, for all intents and purposes, let's just call this region the littoral zone. Since these plants right here still getting enough light for photosynthesis. So you know it's the light is gonna make it all the way to the bottom to these plants right here. Now the Palese GIC zone is basically water that's not close to the shore, not close to the bottom, and is going to actually comprise parts of or, well, the photo zone and parts of the A photo zone as well. So the police GIC zone you can see is, you know, kind of just like this region e drew my line too far down. It's not the bottom. It's like this region here. It's just the, you know, just water. Open open water. Let's let's say now, underneath this you have the benthic zone. It's like the lowest level of body of water. Uh, sometimes you might hear it called the seabed, and this is going to both include the sediment and some subsurface regions. So the benthic zone is kind of all this biz in here and organisms that live in the benthic zone are called bent those and there. Well, the benthic zone is going to be particularly rich in what's called detritus or detritus. It's just debris or waste. It's usually dead organic matter, and it's particularly abundant in the benthic zone because anything that dies above the benthic zone is gonna sink down in the water and find its way to the benthic zone. They're gonna be a lot of organisms living in the benthic zone that actually eat and recycle this dead organic matter. So with that, let's actually go ahead and flip the page.

