Ecology Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Introduction to Ecology: Videos & Practice Problems
An ecosystem dominated by woody trees is referred to as a ______, whereas an ecosystem dominated by grasses is called a ________.
The grassland ecosystem, which is composed of more or less 30% woody trees, is termed "___," whereas the grassland ecosystem, which consists of more or less 10% woody trees, is referred to as "___."
A _____ is a patch of land that has been facing drought because mountain ranges blocked the water-filled clouds.
Identify the option which correctly describes the sequence of the level of ecology from smallest to largest:
Ecology is the study of interactions of living organisms with the environment. Which one is the basic level of ecology?
Identify which part of the ocean is submerged in water at one time and exposed to air at another.
The basic level of ecology is individual, whereas the basic unit of ecology is ______.
Soil, water, and air are ___components of the ecosystem whereas all living organisms are_____components.
Identify which of the following statements is/are true of invasive species.
P. They can cause the extinction of native plants and animals.
Q. They can cause a reduction in biodiversity.
R. They are less adapted to the environment.
S. They are considered aliens
The term that reflects the biotic and abiotic associations of an organism with its environment in terms of its diet, reproduction, and other activities is:
The non-native species which establish themselves in a local ecosystem, out-competing and dislodging the native species are called:
The number and variety of living organisms are termed "biodiversity." Which of the following factors is responsible for the greatest biodiversity in tropical rainforests?
Which of the following biomes is located at higher latitudes such as across Canada and into the interior of Alaska?
Which of the following factors does not have a direct effect on the local climate?
Identify the largest terrestrial biome that extends across North America and Eurasia
The coral reef biome is a type of biome made by _____ deposits produced by ____.
The ___ solstice occurs when the sun is located directly over the 23.5° N latitude and the ___ solstice occurs when the sun is located directly over 23.5° S latitude.
Which of the following does not characterize an area with low solar radiation?
When the northern hemisphere is pointed toward the sun, it ___ this part of the earth. However, if the northern hemisphere is pointed away from the sun, it makes the northern hemisphere _____.
Which of the following is not one of the ocean's functions affecting the biosphere?
Upon checking a land cover map, you observed that the one side of the mountain has less plant cover compared to the other side. What could be the possible explanation for this?
The ocean serves many purposes such as carbon storage, flood control, shoreline stabilization, and diversity maintenance. These are examples of ______.