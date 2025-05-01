Suppose x lies in the interval (1, 3) with x≠2. Find the smallest positive value of δ such that the inequality 0<|x−2|<δ is true.
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
Which one of the following intervals is not symmetric about x=5?
a.(1, 9)
b.(4, 6)
c.(3, 8)
d.(4.5, 5.5)
Textbook Question
Suppose |f(x) − 5|<0.1 whenever 0<x<5. Find all values of δ>0 such that |f(x) − 5|<0.1 whenever 0<|x−2|<δ.
Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→1 (8x+5)=13
Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→4 x^2−16 / x−4=8 (Hint: Factor and simplify.)
Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→7 f(x)=9, where f(x)={3x−12 if x≤7
x+2 if x>7
Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→0 x^2=0 (Hint: Use the identity √x2=|x|.)
Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→2 (x^2+3x)=10
Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→−3 |2x|=6 (Hint: Use the inequality ∥a|−|b∥≤|a−b|, which holds for all constants a and b (see Exercise 74).)
Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→a (mx+b)=ma+b, for any constants a, b, and m
Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→3 x^3=27
Textbook Question
Use the precise definition of a limit to prove the following limits. Specify a relationship between ε and δ that guarantees the limit exists.
lim x→5 1/x^2=1/25
Textbook Question
Determine the following limits.
Assume the function g satisfies the inequality 1≤g(x) ≤sin^2 x + 1, for all values of x near 0. Find lim x→0 g(x).
Textbook Question
Use the definitions given in Exercise 57 to prove the following infinite limits.
lim x→1^+ 1 /1 − x=−∞
Textbook Question
Let f(x) =x^2−2x+3.
a. For ε=0.25, find the largest value of δ>0 satisfying the statement
|f(x)−2|<ε whenever 0<|x−1|<δ.