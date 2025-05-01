Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The function f(x) = √x has a local maximum on the interval [0,∞).
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The function f(x) = √x has a local maximum on the interval [0,∞).
if ƒ(x) = 1 / (3x⁴ + 5) , it can be shown that ƒ'(x) = 12x³ / (3x⁴ + 5)² and ƒ"(x) = 180x² (x² + 1) (x + 1) (x - 1) / (3x⁴ + 5)³ . Use these functions to complete the following steps.
d. Identify the local extreme values and inflection points of ƒ .
{Use of Tech} Flow from a tank A cylindrical tank is full at time t=0 when a valve in the bottom of the tank is opened. By Torricelli’s law, the volume of water in the tank after t hours is V=100(200−t)², measured in cubic meters.
d. At what time is the magnitude of the flow rate a minimum? A maximum?
Values of related functions Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞) and assume it has a local extreme value at the point x = 2, where f(2) = 0. Let g(x) = xf(x) + 1 and let h(x) = xf(x) + x +1, for all values of x.
a. Evaluate g(2), h(2), g'(2), and h'(2).
Values of related functions Suppose f is differentiable on (-∞,∞) and assume it has a local extreme value at the point x = 2, where f(2) = 0. Let g(x) = xf(x) + 1 and let h(x) = xf(x) + x +1, for all values of x.
b. Does either g or h have a local extreme value at x = 2? Explain.
Explain how to apply the First Derivative Test.
{Use of Tech} Spring runoff The flow of a small stream is monitored for 90 days between May 1 and August 1. The total water that flows past a gauging station is given by v(t) = <matrix 2x2> where V is measured in cubic feet and t is measured in days, with t=0 corresponding to May 1.
c. Describe the flow of the stream over the 3-month period. Specifically, when is the flow rate a maximum?
Functions from derivatives Use the derivative f' to determine the x-coordinates of the local maxima and minima of f, and the intervals on which f is increasing or decreasing. Sketch a possible graph of f (f is not unique).
f'(x) = 10 sin 2x on [-2π, 2π]
In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
______
y = √𝓍² ― 1
In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
__________
y = √ 3 + 2𝓍 ―𝓍²
In Exercises 1–10, find the extreme values (absolute and local) of the function over its natural domain, and where they occur.
y = (𝓍 + 1) / (𝓍² + 2𝓍 + 2)
Estimate the open intervals on which the function y = ƒ(𝓍) is
a. increasing.
b. decreasing.
c. Use the given graph of ƒ' to indicate where any local extreme
values of the function occur, and whether each extreme
is a relative maximum or minimum.
<IMAGE>
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51–54,
c. For what values of x, if any, is f' positive? Zero? Negative?
y = −x²
Theory and Examples
In Exercises 51–54,
d. Over what intervals of x-values, if any, does the function y = f(x) increase as x increases? Decrease as x increases? How is this related to what you found in part (c)? (We will say more about this relationship in Section 4.3.)
y = −1/x
37. What value of a makes f(x) = x^2 +(a/x) have
a. a local minimum at x = 2?
b. a point of inflection at x = 1?