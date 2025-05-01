Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(f) ∫ d𝓍/√36 ―𝓍²
(f) ∫ d𝓍/√36 ―𝓍²
(e) ∫ d𝓍/(81 + 9𝓍²) (Hint: Factor a 9 out of the denominator first.)
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ 2𝓍(𝓍² ― 1)⁹⁹ d𝓍
∫ 𝓍eˣ² d𝓍
∫ [ 1/(10𝓍―3) d𝓍
∫ 𝓍³ (𝓍⁴ + 16)⁶ d𝓍
∫ (𝓍⁶ ― 3𝓍²)⁴ (𝓍⁵ ― 𝓍) d𝓍
∫ d𝓍 / (√1 ― 9𝓍²)
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(√𝓍―4) d𝓍
∫ y²/(y + 1)⁴ dy
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
3. ∫ (3x)/√(x + 4) dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
23. ∫ 1/(25 - x²)^(3/2) dx
35. ∫ x³/√(4x² + 16) dx
40. ∫ (x² - 4)/(x + 4) dx
54. ∫ dx/√(9x² - 25), x > 5/3