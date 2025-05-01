125. Wallis products Complete the following steps to prove a well-known formula discovered by the 17th-century English mathematician John Wallis.

a. Use a reduction formula to show that ∫ from 0 to π of (sin^m x) dx = (m − 1)/m × ∫ from 0 to π of (sin^(m−2) x) dx, for any integer m ≥ 2.