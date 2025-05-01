Multiple Choice
The brain is divided into two cerebral hemispheres by the ________________.
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Hand.
Tongue.
Stomach.
Shoulder.
The occipital lobe is found at the ________ of the brain, while the parietal lobe is found at the ________.
A spinal reflex is a rapid, involuntary response to a stimulus. Tala has an issue with motor areas of her brain. Will her spinal reflexes still function?
The prefrontal cortex & Wernicke's area can both be classified as association areas, while Broca's area is classified as a motor area.