Understanding the anatomy of different types of bones is essential in the study of human skeletal structure. Short, flat, irregular, and sesamoid bones exhibit unique characteristics, particularly in their internal composition. These bones primarily consist of spongy bone, which is crucial for their structural integrity.

Taking the vertebra as an example of an irregular bone, a transverse view reveals that the body of the vertebra contains a central area filled with numerous small holes, indicative of spongy bone. This spongy bone is surrounded by a thin layer of compact bone, which provides strength and protection. The compact bone forms a robust outer layer, defining the bone's shape and offering structural support.

Within the spongy bone, the endosteum lines the inner surfaces. This connective tissue is vital as it houses bone stem cells, contributing to bone growth and repair. Conversely, the outer surface of the compact bone is covered by the periosteum, which consists of two layers: the osteogenic layer, containing bone stem cells, and the fibrous layer, rich in collagen fibers.

Sesamoid bones, which are embedded within tendons, differ slightly from other bone types. They lack a periosteum due to their unique positioning, which influences their growth and physiological functions. Despite this difference, the fundamental structure of spongy and compact bone remains consistent across short, flat, and irregular bones.

In summary, the interplay between spongy and compact bone is crucial for the overall strength and functionality of these bone types, while the absence of periosteum in sesamoid bones highlights the diversity within skeletal anatomy. Understanding these distinctions lays the groundwork for further exploration of long bones, which possess a more complex structure.