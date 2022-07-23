The agranulocytes are a crucial component of the immune system, consisting of white blood cells, or leukocytes, that lack visible cytoplasmic granules under a light microscope. This characteristic distinguishes them from granulocytes. The two primary types of agranulocytes are monocytes and lymphocytes.

Monocytes are large leukocytes that circulate in the bloodstream and can differentiate into macrophages or dendritic cells. Macrophages play a vital role in phagocytosis, engulfing and digesting pathogens and debris, while dendritic cells are essential for antigen presentation, activating T cells and initiating adaptive immune responses.

Lymphocytes, on the other hand, are integral to the adaptive immune system and include T cells, B cells, and natural killer (NK) cells. T cells are responsible for cell-mediated immunity, while B cells are crucial for humoral immunity, producing antibodies against specific antigens. Natural killer cells, part of the innate immune response, target and destroy infected or cancerous cells.

Both monocytes and lymphocytes originate from hematopoietic stem cells, which can differentiate into either common myeloid progenitor cells or common lymphoid progenitor cells, leading to the formation of various immune cell types. Understanding the roles and functions of these agranulocytes is essential for comprehending the broader immune response, particularly as we delve deeper into the specifics of monocytes, macrophages, dendritic cells, and lymphocytes in subsequent lessons.