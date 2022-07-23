Codominance is a genetic phenomenon where two different alleles are expressed equally in a heterozygote, and human blood type serves as a classic example of this concept. Blood type is determined by three possible alleles: I A , I B , and i. The alleles I A and I B are codominant, meaning that neither allele masks the other when both are present. In contrast, the allele i is recessive to both I A and I B .

To understand how these alleles combine to form different blood types, consider the following genotypes and their corresponding phenotypes:

1. **Type A Blood**: This can occur with the genotypes I A I A or I A i. In both cases, only the I A allele is expressed, resulting in A molecules on the surface of red blood cells.

2. **Type B Blood**: This can occur with the genotypes I B I B or I B i. Similar to Type A, only the I B allele is expressed, leading to B molecules on the red blood cell surface.

3. **Type AB Blood**: An individual with the genotype I A I B expresses both A and B molecules on the surface of their red blood cells. This is a clear example of codominance, as both alleles are equally represented.

4. **Type O Blood**: The genotype ii results in no A or B molecules being present on the red blood cells, leading to Type O blood, which can be visualized as lacking any surface molecules.

Understanding these combinations helps clarify how blood types are inherited and expressed, showcasing the principles of codominance and dominance in genetics. As you continue your studies, applying these concepts will deepen your comprehension of genetic inheritance patterns.