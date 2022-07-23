Incomplete dominance is a genetic inheritance pattern where heterozygous individuals exhibit a blended phenotype, which is an intermediate expression of the traits from two alleles. For instance, when crossing red and white flowers, represented by the alleles r1 (red) and r2 (white), the resulting offspring display a pink flower phenotype instead of either red or white. This occurs because the heterozygous genotype r1r2 does not express the traits of either parent fully but rather combines them into a new, intermediate form.
In this example, the red flower is homozygous for the r1 allele, while the white flower is homozygous for the r2 allele. When these two are crossed, the offspring inherit one allele from each parent, resulting in the heterozygous genotype r1r2. The key takeaway is that in incomplete dominance, the phenotype of the heterozygous individual is a blend of the two parental phenotypes, leading to the unique pink flower, which is not explicitly dictated by either allele. This pattern of inheritance is crucial for understanding how traits can be expressed in a blended manner rather than in a dominant-recessive relationship.