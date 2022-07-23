The nephron is a crucial microscopic structure that serves as the functional unit of the kidney, responsible for filtering blood and producing urine. Each kidney contains approximately 1 to 2 million nephrons, highlighting their abundance and importance in renal function.
Nephrons are situated within two primary regions of the kidney: the renal cortex and the renal medulla. The renal cortex is the lighter-colored outer region, while the renal medulla is the darker inner area. This anatomical arrangement is significant, as both regions are integral to urine formation.
Structurally, nephrons consist of two main components: the renal corpuscle and the renal tubule. The renal corpuscle is involved in the initial filtration of blood, while the renal tubule is responsible for the reabsorption and secretion processes that refine the filtrate into urine. Understanding the detailed anatomy and physiology of these components is essential for grasping how the kidneys maintain homeostasis and regulate bodily fluids.