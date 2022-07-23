Genes are fundamental units of heredity, defined as small segments of DNA that encode specific proteins, which in turn lead to the expression of particular traits. For instance, a gene may determine eye color, producing proteins that influence whether an individual has blue or brown eyes. This variability in traits arises from different versions of genes, known as alleles. Alleles are alternative forms of a gene that can result in different phenotypes, such as blue or brown eyes.

In genetic notation, alleles are typically represented by letters, where capital letters denote dominant alleles and lowercase letters represent recessive alleles. For example, the allele for blue eyes might be represented as B, while the allele for brown eyes could be denoted as b. In a diploid organism, which has two sets of chromosomes, an individual may possess two identical alleles (homozygous) or two different alleles (heterozygous) for a given gene.

When examining chromosomes, each replicated chromosome consists of two sister chromatids. For example, if one chromosome carries the B allele for blue eyes and the other carries the b allele for brown eyes, the individual is heterozygous for that trait. This genetic makeup plays a crucial role in determining the traits expressed in an organism.

As we delve deeper into genetics, particularly in the context of meiosis, we will explore how these alleles interact and contribute to the diversity of traits observed in living organisms. Understanding the relationship between genes and alleles is essential for grasping the principles of inheritance and variation in biological systems.