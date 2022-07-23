Bone and skeletal tissue are vital components of the human body, functioning as living, dynamic tissues rather than mere structures of a skeleton. Each bone is rich in blood supply and contains living cells that continuously reproduce and replace themselves, meaning that the skeleton you have today is different from the one you had a decade ago. The skeletal system comprises approximately 206 bones, though this number can vary slightly among individuals, along with associated cartilage.

Understanding the major functions of bone is essential. Firstly, bones provide support to the body, much like the flying buttresses of a cathedral, giving shape and structure necessary for the proper functioning of organs, such as the lungs, which rely on the rib cage. Secondly, bones protect vital soft organs; for instance, the skull safeguards the delicate brain, allowing it to withstand impacts. Thirdly, bones are crucial for blood cell production, occurring in the bone marrow, which can be likened to a factory generating these essential cells.

Additionally, bones serve as storage sites for important substances. They store fat in the form of triglycerides and minerals, particularly calcium ions, represented as \( \text{Ca}^{2+} \). This calcium is integral to various physiological processes and is found within the bone matrix. Lastly, bones function as levers for muscles, enabling movement. Muscles can only pull, and they exert force on bones, allowing for actions such as bending the arm.

In this unit, the focus will be on the structure of bone, how it is built, and its physiological roles, setting the stage for a deeper understanding of the skeletal system.