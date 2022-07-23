Human development begins with the process of conception, which occurs when an oocyte, or immature egg, is fertilized by a sperm cell. This moment marks the start of the development of the conceptus, a term that encompasses both embryos and fetuses without specifying their developmental stage. Understanding these terms is crucial as they lay the foundation for discussing prenatal development.

The gestational period, also known as the prenatal period, is the timeframe during which the conceptus develops. This period is traditionally measured from the first day of the mother's last menstrual period (LMP) until birth, typically spanning approximately 40 weeks. It is important to note that conception usually occurs about two weeks after the LMP, meaning that at the moment of conception, a woman is considered to be two weeks pregnant. Consequently, while the entire gestational period is 40 weeks, the actual development of the conceptus occurs over a period of about 38 weeks, starting from conception to birth.

This method of measuring pregnancy is utilized because the first day of the last menstrual period is a more easily identifiable date for women, making it a reliable reference point. However, this approach requires an understanding of the discrepancy between the gestational age and the actual developmental age of the conceptus. As you study human development, keep in mind that this chapter will focus on the 38 weeks of prenatal development, emphasizing the significant changes that occur from conception until birth.