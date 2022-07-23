Lymph nodes are small, bean-shaped structures that play a crucial role in the immune system. They are strategically located along lymphatic vessels throughout the body, particularly in areas where these vessels converge to form lymphatic trunks. Key regions include the cervical (neck), axillary (armpit), and inguinal (groin) lymph nodes. The primary function of lymph nodes is to filter lymph, effectively trapping about 99% of harmful pathogens and foreign substances before the lymph is returned to the bloodstream. This filtering capability underscores their importance in maintaining immunity.

Individuals typically have between 400 to 700 lymph nodes, making them the most numerous lymphoid organs. Their size can vary from a few millimeters to over an inch in diameter, and their shape is generally bean-like, though variations exist. Notably, the amount, size, and shape of lymph nodes can change dynamically in response to factors such as infection, inflammation, and immune activity. For instance, lymph nodes often swell during illness, making them palpable in areas like the neck.

As secondary lymphoid organs, lymph nodes are rich in immunocompetent lymphocytes, including T and B cells. While their primary role is to filter lymph, they are also essential for activating the immune system. Dendritic cells capture antigens from distant tissues and transport them to lymph nodes, where they present these antigens to lymphocytes, stimulating an immune response. Activated lymphocytes may respond immediately within the lymph node or migrate to the site of infection via the bloodstream to initiate a broader immune response. This foundational understanding of lymph nodes sets the stage for deeper exploration of immune mechanisms in subsequent lessons.