Muscle tissue is one of the three primary types of tissue in the human body, specialized for contraction and essential for producing body movements. The cells that make up muscle tissue are known as myocytes or muscle fibers, which utilize adenosine triphosphate (ATP) to generate the force necessary for contraction. The prefix "myo" signifies muscle, appearing in terms like myocytes (muscle cells) and myofilaments (muscle filaments).

All muscle tissue shares three common features. Firstly, it is highly vascularized, meaning it contains a dense network of blood vessels. This vascularization is crucial as it supplies nutrients, such as glucose, and oxygen, which are vital for muscle contractions, while also facilitating the removal of metabolic waste like carbon dioxide.

Secondly, muscle tissue consists of tightly packed cells. This close arrangement enhances the contractile force, which is critical for effective body movements. There are three distinct types of muscle tissue: skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle, all characterized by this tight cellular structure.

Lastly, muscle tissue contains protein filaments known as myofilaments. These filaments are integral to the contraction process. During contraction, myofilaments slide past one another, resulting in the shortening of the muscle fiber, which is essential for movement. Understanding these features lays the groundwork for exploring the specific characteristics and functions of skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscle tissues in further detail.