Respiration is a vital process involving the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide between the blood and the environment. This exchange relies on pressure gradients, which dictate the movement of these gases from areas of high pressure to areas of low pressure. Understanding Dalton's law of partial pressure is crucial, as it explains how individual gases behave in this context.

Respiration can be divided into two main types: external respiration and internal respiration. External respiration occurs in the alveoli, where gases are exchanged between the air and the blood. For oxygen, there is a net movement from the air into the blood, indicating that the partial pressure of oxygen in the air is greater than that in the blood. Conversely, carbon dioxide moves from the blood into the air, meaning the partial pressure of carbon dioxide in the air is less than that in the blood.

Internal respiration takes place in the tissues after the blood has picked up oxygen from the alveoli. Here, oxygen moves from the blood into the tissues, where it is utilized for cellular respiration. This implies that the partial pressure of oxygen in the blood is greater than in the tissues. On the other hand, carbon dioxide, produced as a waste product of cellular respiration, moves from the tissues into the blood, indicating that the partial pressure of carbon dioxide in the tissues is greater than in the blood.

It is important to note that the concept of partial pressure applies not only to gases in the air but also to gases dissolved in liquids, such as blood or cytoplasm. This relationship is governed by Henry's law, which allows for the conversion of gas partial pressures into concentrations of dissolved gases. Thus, throughout the study of respiration, the unit of partial pressure will be consistently used to describe both gaseous and dissolved states.