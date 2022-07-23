Leukocytes, commonly known as white blood cells (WBCs), are essential components of the immune system, playing a crucial role in defending the body against pathogens, which are disease-causing agents. Unlike red blood cells (erythrocytes), which remain confined to the bloodstream, leukocytes can migrate out of the blood and into surrounding tissues to perform their immune functions.

Leukocytes can be categorized into two primary groups based on their appearance under a light microscope after staining: granulocytes and agranulocytes. Granulocytes are characterized by the presence of cytoplasmic granules that are easily visible under a microscope, while agranulocytes lack these easily observable granules, although they may still contain granules that are not readily seen.

In the context of blood composition, leukocytes are found in the buffy coat region, which separates the plasma from the erythrocytes when blood is centrifuged. This separation highlights the importance of leukocytes in the immune response.

Granulocytes can be further divided into three main types, each identifiable by their distinct granules. In contrast, agranulocytes encompass several types that do not exhibit visible granules. Understanding these classifications is fundamental as we delve deeper into the specific functions and characteristics of each leukocyte type in subsequent lessons.