Nucleic acids are essential biomolecules that play a crucial role in storing and encoding genetic information, which is vital for the transmission of traits from one generation to the next. The two primary types of nucleic acids are DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid). Both of these nucleic acids are polymers made up of smaller units known as nucleotides, which serve as their building blocks. The term "nucleotide" reflects the foundational role these molecules play in forming nucleic acids.

One important characteristic of nucleic acid polymers is their directionality. This means that the structure of the polymer has distinct ends that differ chemically. Specifically, nucleic acids have a 5' (five prime) end and a 3' (three prime) end. This directional feature is significant in various biological processes, including DNA replication and transcription, as it influences how nucleic acids are synthesized and function within the cell.

To visualize the formation of nucleic acids, consider individual nucleotide monomers that can be linked together to create a nucleic acid polymer, such as a DNA strand. The process of linking these nucleotides involves forming covalent bonds between them, resulting in a long chain that exhibits the aforementioned directionality. Understanding the structure and function of nucleic acids is fundamental to grasping the principles of genetics and molecular biology.