In the process of DNA cloning, ligation is a crucial step that involves the use of ligation enzymes, specifically DNA ligase, to finalize the creation of recombinant DNA molecules. DNA ligase is an enzyme that covalently joins the sticky ends of DNA fragments that have been previously cut by restriction enzymes. This joining is essential for forming a stable recombinant DNA molecule that contains genetic material from two different sources.

It is important to understand that only DNA fragments cut by the same restriction enzyme can be ligated together. This is due to the unique sticky ends generated by the restriction enzymes, which allow for specific pairing between compatible ends. For instance, when a bacterial plasmid and a gene of interest from a eukaryotic cell (such as a human cell) are involved, both must be cut with the same restriction enzyme to ensure that their sticky ends match.

In a typical scenario, the plasmid DNA is cut at a specific restriction site, and the gene of interest is flanked by two restriction sites. After both DNA molecules are cut, they produce sticky ends that can pair with each other. The overlapping sticky ends from the plasmid and the gene of interest allow for the formation of a recombinant DNA molecule, where the gene of interest is inserted into the plasmid.

To seal the newly formed recombinant DNA, DNA ligase acts like glue, covalently bonding the fragments together. This results in a stable recombinant DNA molecule that now contains the gene of interest from the human cell integrated within the bacterial plasmid. The successful creation of this recombinant DNA sets the stage for the next steps in the cloning process, such as transformation, where the recombinant DNA is introduced into a bacterial host cell for replication and expression.