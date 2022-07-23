DNA cloning involves two primary steps: creating recombinant DNA and transforming this DNA into a host organism. The first step, creating recombinant DNA, entails combining DNA from two different sources into a single molecule. This process begins with the use of restriction enzymes, which act as molecular scissors to cut the DNA at specific sequences. Once the DNA is cut, the next phase involves ligation, where DNA ligases paste the fragments together, forming a recombinant DNA molecule that includes a bacterial plasmid and a gene of interest, such as a human gene coding for a specific protein.
The second step, transformation, refers to the process of introducing the recombinant DNA into a bacterial cell. This allows the bacteria to uptake the external DNA, enabling them to express the gene of interest. Once inside the bacterial host, the recombinant DNA can be replicated and expressed, leading to the production of the desired protein. This foundational understanding of DNA cloning sets the stage for further exploration of the techniques and applications involved in genetic engineering and biotechnology.