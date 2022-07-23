Graded potentials are crucial changes in membrane potential that occur in the soma and dendrites of neurons, particularly in the context of chemical synapses, which are the most common type of synapse in the human body. When a presynaptic neuron communicates with a postsynaptic neuron, it generates postsynaptic potentials that alter the voltage of the receiving neuron. These changes can be classified into two main types: excitatory postsynaptic potentials (EPSPs) and inhibitory postsynaptic potentials (IPSPs).

EPSPs are depolarizing events that make the membrane potential more positive, effectively "exciting" the neuron and increasing the likelihood of firing an action potential. This can be visualized as the neuron urging to "fire" and send a message. Conversely, IPSPs are hyperpolarizing events that make the membrane potential more negative, inhibiting the neuron and reducing the chances of action potential generation, akin to a neuron advising against firing.

When an EPSP occurs, the process begins with the release of neurotransmitters that bind to receptors on the postsynaptic neuron, leading to the opening of gated sodium channels. As sodium ions rush into the cell, the membrane potential shifts from its resting state of approximately -70 mV towards a more positive value, such as -60 mV, indicating depolarization. This local depolarization is strongest at the site of stimulation and diminishes as it spreads along the membrane due to the presence of leak channels that allow some sodium to escape, resulting in a weaker signal as it travels.

For example, if the initial depolarization reaches a peak of -60 mV, it may drop to -65 mV or -68 mV as it propagates away from the stimulation site, eventually returning to the resting potential. This attenuation of the signal raises an important question: how can multiple EPSPs combine to reach the threshold needed for an action potential? This concept will be explored further in subsequent discussions, emphasizing the cumulative effect of multiple graded potentials in neuronal signaling.