The spleen is the largest lymphoid organ in the body, roughly the size of a fist, located on the left side of the abdomen. Its structure is soft and pliable, allowing it to conform to surrounding organs, resulting in various indentations. Functionally, the spleen resembles a large lymph node, but it specifically filters blood rather than lymph. This filtration process involves the removal of old or defective red blood cells (erythrocytes), platelets (thrombocytes), cellular debris, foreign pathogens, and antigens from circulation.

One of the key roles of the spleen is the recycling of components from abnormal erythrocytes, such as iron from hemoglobin, which can later be utilized to produce new hemoglobin molecules. Additionally, the spleen serves as a site for lymphocyte proliferation and activation, facilitating immune responses either locally or by sending activated lymphocytes to distant sites of infection.

The spleen also functions as a blood reservoir, storing approximately 30% of the body's erythrocytes and platelets, as well as various white blood cells like monocytes. In emergency situations, such as significant blood loss, the smooth muscle within the spleen can contract, releasing these stored components back into circulation, similar to how a sponge releases absorbed fluids when squeezed.

Under specific conditions, such as during fetal development or in adults with anemia, the spleen can act as a secondary site for hematopoiesis, the formation of blood cells, although the primary site for this process is the red bone marrow. Blood flow through the spleen is relatively slow, which is crucial for optimizing immune interactions and enhancing its reservoir capabilities.

While the spleen plays vital roles in immunity and blood filtration, it is possible to live without it, a procedure known as splenectomy. Other organs, such as the liver and bone marrow, can compensate for some of the spleen's functions. However, the absence of the spleen can lead to decreased immune function and an increased risk of blood infections due to its role in filtering pathogens from the blood.