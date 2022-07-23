Action potentials are crucial for neuronal communication, and understanding their sequence is essential for grasping how neurons transmit signals. The process begins when a neuron is at resting potential, typically around -70 millivolts. This state is maintained until the neuron receives graded potentials, specifically excitatory postsynaptic potentials (EPSPs), which gradually depolarize the membrane. When the membrane potential reaches the threshold of -55 millivolts, voltage-gated sodium channels open, allowing sodium ions (Na+) to rush into the cell, driven by their electrochemical gradient. This influx of positive ions causes a rapid depolarization, pushing the membrane potential up to approximately +30 millivolts.

At this peak, the voltage-gated sodium channels close, and voltage-gated potassium channels open. Potassium ions (K+), which are more concentrated inside the cell, begin to exit, leading to repolarization as the cell loses positive charge. The membrane potential decreases, overshooting the resting level and resulting in hyperpolarization, which can drop to around -80 to -90 millivolts. This occurs because the potassium channels close slowly, allowing for a brief period where the membrane potential is more negative than the resting state.

Eventually, all channels close, and the sodium-potassium pump (Na+/K+ ATPase) restores the resting potential by moving sodium out and potassium back into the cell. This entire sequence illustrates the dynamic changes in membrane potential and the role of voltage-gated channels in action potentials, which are fundamental to neuronal signaling.