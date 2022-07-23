Joints, also known as articulations or arthroses, are critical contact points between two or more bones, or between a bone and a tooth. While the human skeleton comprises over 200 bones, nearly all of them connect at joints, which play a vital role in both mobility and stability. The term "arthro" signifies joint, and the study of joints is referred to as arthrology.

Joints can include various structures such as hyaline cartilage, fibrocartilage, ligaments, tendons, and muscles. Ligaments are dense connective tissues that link bone to bone, while tendons connect bones to muscles. The specific structures present in a joint depend on its type, influencing its function and role within the body.

Joints serve two essential functions: facilitating skeletal mobility and providing structural stability. These functions are inversely related; as the range of motion increases, stability decreases. For instance, the joints connecting teeth to the jaw are highly stable due to their limited movement, whereas the shoulder joint, which allows for extensive motion, is less stable and more susceptible to injuries.

Examples of joints include the finger joints, which connect various bones in the hand, and the shoulder joint, which connects the humerus to the scapula. Each of these joints contains cartilage, muscles, tendons, and ligaments, contributing to their unique functions. Understanding the structure and function of joints is crucial for comprehending how the skeletal system operates as a whole.