Cytotoxic T cells (TC cells) and helper T cells (TH cells) are two essential types of T cells that play distinct roles in the immune response. Cytotoxic T cells are characterized by the presence of the CD8 marker on their surface, which allows them to recognize and respond to antigens presented on MHC class I molecules. These MHC class I molecules are found on all nucleated cells, enabling cytotoxic T cells to target virtually any infected or abnormal cell, particularly those harboring endogenous antigens, such as viruses that replicate within the host cell.

In contrast, helper T cells are identified by the CD4 marker and interact with antigens presented on MHC class II molecules. These molecules are not universally present on all nucleated cells; instead, they are found on specialized antigen-presenting cells (APCs) like dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells. Helper T cells primarily respond to exogenous antigens, which originate from outside the target cell and are processed by APCs before being presented on MHC class II molecules.

The functions of these T cell types further highlight their differences. Cytotoxic T cells induce apoptosis in infected host cells, effectively eliminating both the infected cell and the intracellular pathogen. This process is crucial for controlling infections. On the other hand, helper T cells do not induce apoptosis; instead, they enhance the immune response by activating B cells and macrophages. This activation leads to improved immune capabilities, facilitating a more robust response to pathogens.

In summary, understanding the differences between cytotoxic and helper T cells is vital for comprehending how the immune system functions. Cytotoxic T cells target and destroy infected cells, while helper T cells support and enhance the immune response through the activation of other immune cells.