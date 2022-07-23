Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is a crucial technique in molecular biology used to amplify specific DNA sequences. The process is cyclical, consisting of three main steps that are repeated multiple times to exponentially increase the number of DNA molecules.

The first step, denaturation, occurs at high temperatures, typically around 94-98°C. During this phase, the double-stranded DNA is heated, causing the hydrogen bonds between the strands to break and resulting in the separation of the two strands. This creates single-stranded DNA templates that are essential for the next steps.

The second step, annealing, takes place at lower temperatures, usually between 50-65°C. In this phase, short sequences of DNA known as primers bind to the single-stranded DNA templates. The primers are designed to flank the target region of interest and are oriented in such a way that their 5' ends point towards each other, allowing for efficient amplification.

The final step, extension, occurs at moderate temperatures, around 72°C. Here, a heat-resistant DNA polymerase, commonly Taq polymerase, synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to the primers in the 5' to 3' direction. This results in the formation of new double-stranded DNA molecules, effectively amplifying the target sequence.

At the end of one complete PCR cycle, the original DNA template has been amplified, yielding two identical copies of the target gene. This cycle of denaturation, annealing, and extension is repeated multiple times, leading to a significant increase in the quantity of the desired DNA sequence. Understanding these steps is fundamental for applications in genetic research, diagnostics, and biotechnology.