Antibodies are essential components of the immune system, characterized by their Y-shaped structure, which consists of four polypeptide chains: two identical light chains (L chains) and two identical heavy chains (H chains). The light chains are significantly smaller and lighter than the heavy chains, which are larger and heavier. These chains are covalently linked through disulfide bonds formed between the R groups of cysteine residues, providing structural stability to the antibody.

Each chain features two distinct regions: a variable region (V domain) and a constant region (C domain). The V domain, located at the tips of the Y's prongs, contains the N-terminal ends of the polypeptide chains and is crucial for the antibody's function, as it houses the antigen-binding sites. This variability allows different antibodies to recognize and bind to specific antigens, which are foreign substances that trigger an immune response. In contrast, the C domain remains constant across different antibodies and is located at the hinge and stem of the Y. This region is important for interactions with immune system cells, facilitating the antibody's role as a bridge between the antigen and immune cells.

When considering the structure of an antibody, it can be divided into two functional regions: the FAB region and the FC region. The FAB region, which includes the V domains, is responsible for binding to antigens, while the FC region contains the C domains and is recognized by immune cells. Understanding this structure is vital for grasping how antibodies function in the immune response, as they not only bind to antigens but also signal immune cells to respond effectively.