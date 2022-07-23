Antibodies, also known as immunoglobulins (abbreviated as Ig), are Y-shaped proteins produced by plasma cells. They play a crucial role in the immune system by binding specifically to antigens, which are foreign substances that trigger an immune response. This binding is essential for identifying and neutralizing pathogens such as bacteria and viruses.
There are five different classes of antibodies, each with unique functions and properties, which will be explored in further detail in subsequent lessons. Despite the variations among these classes, antibodies generally share a common structure that facilitates their role in the immune response. Understanding the structure and function of antibodies is fundamental to grasping how the immune system protects the body from infections.