Transport mechanisms across biological membranes can be categorized into two primary types: passive transport and active transport. Understanding these processes is crucial for grasping how substances move in and out of cells.

Passive transport occurs without the expenditure of energy. This process relies on the natural tendency of molecules to move from areas of high concentration to areas of low concentration, a phenomenon known as diffusion. Since this movement aligns with the concentration gradient, no energy input is required. Common examples of passive transport include simple diffusion, facilitated diffusion, and osmosis, where substances traverse the membrane through specific channels or directly through the lipid bilayer.

In contrast, active transport necessitates energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient, from areas of low concentration to areas of high concentration. This process is essential for maintaining cellular functions and homeostasis, as it allows cells to accumulate necessary substances that are in lower concentrations outside the cell. The energy for active transport often comes from adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is a key energy currency in biological systems. Active transport can be further divided into primary active transport, which directly uses ATP, and secondary active transport, which relies on the energy created by the primary transport processes.

To summarize, passive transport is energy-free and moves substances down their concentration gradients, while active transport requires energy to move substances against their gradients. Understanding these mechanisms is foundational for exploring more complex cellular processes and functions.