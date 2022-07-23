Evolution is defined as a change in a population over time, and it can be studied at different scales. Macroevolution refers to large changes that occur over extended periods, such as the evolution of birds from dinosaur ancestors or the divergence of species like tigers and lions from a common ancestor. In contrast, microevolution focuses on small, rapid changes within populations, which is the primary focus of this section.

To illustrate microevolution, consider the example of white and brown rabbits. The variation in their color is linked to specific genes and alleles, represented by the big A allele for brown and the little a allele for white. The key takeaway is that when a predator, like a fox, catches a white rabbit, it removes specific alleles from the population, thereby affecting allele frequencies.

Evolution can be refined to mean a change in allele frequency within a population. Alleles are different variants of a gene, and their frequency can increase or decrease over time, indicating that evolution has occurred. For evolution to take place, genetic variation is essential, which arises from multiple alleles within a population. New alleles can be introduced through mutations, and their prevalence can change due to various evolutionary mechanisms.

Three primary mechanisms drive changes in allele frequency: natural selection, genetic drift, and gene flow. Natural selection occurs when certain alleles enhance an organism's likelihood of survival and reproduction, leading to a higher frequency of those alleles in the population. Genetic drift refers to random changes in allele frequency that can occur due to chance events, which may not always align with expected probabilities. Gene flow involves the movement of alleles between populations, which can alter allele frequencies when individuals migrate and introduce new alleles.

The concepts of evolution were significantly advanced by the modern synthesis, which emerged in the early 1900s. This synthesis integrated Darwinian evolution with Mendelian genetics, revealing that genes and alleles are fundamental to the processes described by Darwin. This integration led to the development of population genetics, a field that studies how genes and alleles change within populations, moving beyond the focus of Mendelian genetics on individual crosses.

Understanding these mechanisms and their implications is crucial for grasping how populations evolve over time, and this section will delve deeper into these concepts through practical examples and applications.