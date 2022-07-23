Nervous tissue is a specialized type of tissue in the human body that generates and transmits electrical impulses, known as action potentials. This tissue is primarily located in the brain, spinal cord, and throughout the body via nerves. Understanding the structure and function of nervous tissue is essential, as it plays a critical role in communication within the body.

The main components of nervous tissue are two types of cells: neurons and neuroglia (or glial cells). Neurons are the primary cells responsible for generating and conducting electrical impulses. They have a unique structure that includes long extensions, which facilitate the transmission of signals. In contrast, neuroglia are non-conducting cells that support, insulate, and protect neurons. The term neuroglia encompasses various cell types, each contributing to the overall health and functionality of the nervous system.

In summary, nervous tissue is vital for the body's communication system, with neurons leading the charge in impulse conduction and neuroglia providing essential support. As the course progresses, a deeper exploration of the structure and function of these cells will enhance understanding of their roles in the nervous system.