The anatomy of bone consists of two primary structural arrangements: spongy bone and compact bone. Spongy bone, aptly named for its sponge-like appearance, features numerous holes and interconnected structures. Despite its name, spongy bone is not soft; it is hard and robust, resembling scaffolding used in construction. This scaffolding-like structure is formed by trabeculae, which are the struts that provide strength while reducing the overall weight of the bone. This design allows for the inclusion of bone marrow within the spaces, which plays a crucial role in blood cell production.

Spongy bone is typically located in the interior of all bones, with the exception of the shaft of long bones, where compact bone predominates. In contrast, compact bone appears solid and is optimized for strength and durability. Although it may seem devoid of spaces, compact bone contains microscopic canals and structures that contribute to its integrity. This dense layer of bone is found on the outer edges of all bones and is particularly important for protecting against impacts, making it essential for the structural integrity of the skeleton.

In summary, spongy bone is characterized by its porous structure and internal trabeculae, while compact bone is known for its solid appearance and strength. Understanding these two types of bone is fundamental to grasping the overall function and resilience of the skeletal system.