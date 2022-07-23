Understanding changes in membrane potential is crucial for grasping how neurons communicate. Initially, neurons exist in a state known as resting membrane potential, which is typically around -70 millivolts, indicating that the inside of the neuron is negatively charged compared to the outside. This state is referred to as being polarized.

When a neuron receives a stimulus, it can undergo a process called depolarization, where the membrane potential becomes less negative, moving towards a more positive value. This is often described as a temporary decrease in membrane potential, as the inside of the neuron becomes more positive. Following depolarization, the neuron will eventually return to its resting state through a process called repolarization, where the membrane potential decreases back towards -70 millivolts, restoring the negative charge inside the neuron.

However, during repolarization, a neuron may sometimes become overly negative, resulting in a state known as hyperpolarization. This occurs when the membrane potential dips below the resting level, indicating an excess of negativity. Hyperpolarization can be thought of as a temporary increase in membrane potential, where the inside of the neuron becomes more negative than its resting state.

To summarize, the key terms related to membrane potential changes include:

Polarized: Resting state at -70 millivolts.

Resting state at -70 millivolts. Depolarization: Membrane potential becomes more positive.

Membrane potential becomes more positive. Repolarization: Membrane potential returns to resting state.

Membrane potential returns to resting state. Hyperpolarization: Membrane potential becomes more negative than resting state.

Familiarity with these concepts will enhance your understanding of neural communication, making it easier to follow discussions about graded and action potentials in future studies.