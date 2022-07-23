Biological membranes, also known as cell membranes or plasma membranes, are essential structures that define the boundaries of cells. They are primarily composed of phospholipids, which are amphipathic molecules. This means that each phospholipid has both hydrophilic (water-loving) and hydrophobic (water-fearing) regions, allowing them to arrange themselves into a phospholipid bilayer. The term "bilayer" indicates that there are two layers of phospholipids, with their hydrophobic tails facing inward and hydrophilic heads facing outward, creating a barrier that separates the internal environment of the cell from the external surroundings.

However, biological membranes are more complex than just a simple bilayer. They also contain various embedded molecules, including proteins and cholesterol, which play critical roles in membrane function. The fluid mosaic model describes the structure of biological membranes, highlighting their semi-fluid nature. This model illustrates that the components of the membrane, including phospholipids and proteins, are not fixed in place but can move laterally within the membrane, contributing to its dynamic properties.

The term "mosaic" refers to the diverse array of proteins and lipids that make up the membrane. These proteins can account for 20 to 80% of the membrane's mass and are crucial for various functions, such as transport, signaling, and structural support. Some proteins may also have carbohydrate groups attached, forming glycoproteins, which are important for cell recognition and communication.

Cholesterol molecules are another key component found within the phospholipid bilayer of animal cell membranes. They help to stabilize the membrane's structure and maintain its fluidity, ensuring that the membrane remains functional under varying temperature conditions.

Overall, biological membranes serve as a protective barrier for cells, regulating the passage of substances in and out of the cell while facilitating communication and interaction with the external environment. Understanding the structure and function of biological membranes is fundamental to grasping how cells operate and interact with their surroundings.