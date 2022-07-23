The genetic code is essential for understanding how DNA is translated into proteins, and it involves a systematic three-step process. The first step is transcription, where the coding DNA sequence is used to create the mRNA sequence. This process involves replacing all thymine (T) bases in the DNA with uracil (U) in the mRNA. For example, if the DNA coding strand starts with a sequence of TGC, the corresponding mRNA will begin with UGC.

In the second step, the mRNA transcript is divided into codons, which are groups of three nucleotides. Each codon corresponds to a specific amino acid or a stop signal. The start codon, typically AUG, indicates where translation begins, while stop codons signal the end of the protein synthesis process. The mRNA sequence is segmented into codons, such as AUG, CAU, ACC, UGU, and UAA, with the latter being a stop codon.

The final step involves translating these codons into their respective amino acids using the genetic code chart. Each codon is read by identifying its first, second, and third nucleotides, which correspond to specific rows and columns in the chart. For instance, the codon AUG codes for methionine (Met), the start amino acid for most proteins. Continuing this process, CAU codes for histidine (His), ACC for threonine (Thr), and UGU for cysteine (Cys). The sequence ends with UAA, a stop codon that does not code for any amino acid, thus terminating the translation process.

Ultimately, the resulting polypeptide sequence from this example is methionine, histidine, threonine, and cysteine. Understanding this process is crucial for grasping how genetic information is expressed in living organisms, and it lays the foundation for further exploration of molecular biology and genetics.