Antigens play a crucial role in the adaptive immune system, which encompasses both cell-mediated immunity and humoral immunity. The term "antigen" refers to any molecule that can specifically interact with T cells, B cells, or antibodies, and is derived from the phrase "antibody generator." This highlights the function of antigens in stimulating immune responses.

Not all antigens are equally effective in provoking an immune response. Some antigens, particularly very small ones, are considered non-immunogenic, meaning they do not elicit an immune reaction. In contrast, immunogenic antigens are those that can trigger a robust immune response. The ability of an antigen to provoke such a response is essential for the immune system's ability to recognize and combat foreign invaders.

A key concept related to antigens is the term "epitope." Epitopes are specific regions on antigens that can be recognized and bound by B cell receptors (BCRs), T cell receptors, or antibodies. Each antigen can have multiple epitopes, which are distinct sites that facilitate the immune response. For example, an antigen may have several epitopes that can each bind to different receptors, enhancing the immune system's ability to identify and respond to pathogens.

Visual representations of antigens often illustrate these concepts, showing different antigens with their respective epitopes. For instance, an antigen labeled as "Antigen A" may have three distinct epitopes, while another labeled "Antigen B" may also possess three. Understanding the relationship between antigens and their epitopes is fundamental as it lays the groundwork for comprehending how the immune system recognizes and responds to various threats.

As we delve deeper into the study of immunology, the terms "antigens" and "epitopes" will frequently arise, underscoring their importance in the immune response. This foundational knowledge will be essential for further exploration of immune mechanisms and their applications in health and disease.