The complement system is a crucial component of the immune response, consisting of a series of inactive proteins circulating in the blood and tissues. These proteins can be activated in response to infections, leading to a cascade of reactions that generate an immune response. This response includes the removal of invading microbes and the promotion of inflammation, both of which are essential for combating infections.

Importantly, the complement system is classified as part of innate immunity, meaning it does not adapt or change over time with exposure to different pathogens. Unlike adaptive immunity, which evolves and improves its response based on previous encounters with microbes, the complement system remains constant. However, it works in conjunction with antibodies from the adaptive immune system, enhancing the overall immune response.

The activation of the complement system can occur through three distinct pathways: the alternative pathway, the lectin pathway, and the classical pathway. The classical pathway is particularly noteworthy as it directly interacts with antibodies, thereby complementing the adaptive immune response. Each pathway plays a role in detecting and responding to microbial threats, functioning as a scanning system to identify signs of infection.

Upon activation, complement proteins can trigger various innate effector actions, such as phagocytosis—the process by which immune cells engulf and digest pathogens—and inflammation, which helps to recruit additional immune cells to the site of infection. Understanding the complement system's role in both innate and adaptive immunity is essential for grasping the complexities of the immune response.